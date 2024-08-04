Hardware: Single Board Computer, SeeedStudio, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors
The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit
This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.
-
Hackaday ☛ Bringing The UMPCs Back With A Pi Zero
Miss PDAs and UMPCs? You wouldn’t be the only one, and it’s a joy to see someone take the future into their own hands. [Icepat]’s dream is reviving UMPCs as a concept, and he’s bringing forth a pretty convincing hardware-backed argument in form of the Pocket Z project. For the hardware design, he’s hired two engineers, [Adam Nowak] and [Marcin Turek], and the 7-inch Pocket Z7 version is coming up quite nicely!
-
Hackaday ☛ Need A USB Sniffer? Use Your Pico!
Ever wanted to sniff USB device communications? The usual path was buying an expensive metal box with USB connectors, using logic analyzers, or wiring devboards together and hacking some software to make them forward USB data.
-
Hackaday ☛ Steam Deck, Or Single Board Computer?
With a number of repair-friendly companies entering the scene, we have gained motivation to dig deeper into devices they build, repurpose them in ways yet unseen, and uncover their secrets. One such secret was recently discovered by [Ayeitsyaboii] on Reddit – turns out, you can use the Steam Deck mainboard as a standalone CPU board for your device, no other parts required aside from cooling.