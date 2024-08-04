PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All

Tux Machines

PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features

Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.

Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10

Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, introducing new features like Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and more.

LinuxGizmos.com

Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

LILYGO Introduces Enhanced ESP32-Based Walkie Talkie in Latest Upgrade

This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.

PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2024

PG Back Web PostgreSQL Backup Tool

Quoting: PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All —

Database data is critical for any project. PostgreSQL, a popular RDBMS solution, is used by developers of all skill levels, from beginners with small projects to experts managing complex business systems. Thus, making regular and reliable backups of its data is not just recommended; it is a must.

Meet PG Back Web, a brand new free and open-source project written in Go programming language, designed to simplify the way PostgreSQL databases are backed up. It is accessible not just to IT experts but also to anyone who manages database data.

Read on

PeaZip 9.9 has been released today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software featuring both GTK and Qt graphical user interfaces.
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
Microchip PIC64GX is a quad-core 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for real-time processing
The PIC6GX MPU supports asymmetric multiprocessing (AMP) to run Linux, real-time operating systems
AMD Radeon 880M on Linux faster than Windows 11 with up to 50% performance gains in some Ryzen AI 9 365 benchmarks
A recent review tested the performance of AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and its Radeon 880M iGPU in Ubuntu 24.04 on Linux kernel 6.10 and Windows 11 and found that the CPU and iGPU combination performed better under Linux in most scenarios
 
PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All
Meet PG Back Web, a fresh open-source project that offers a hassle-free PostgreSQL automatic backup solution via a sleek web interface
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Want to Go Next-Level in Linux? Advanced Terms Explained
Modern-day Linux is super user-friendly, but to unlock its full potential, you need to familiarize yourself with some advanced concepts
Linux Handheld Packs Dual Batteries So It’s Never Out Of Juice
Now, all it takes is a Raspberry Pi and an off-the-shelf TFT display, as [ZitaoTech] shows us
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and 4K Matte display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: sed
This article spotlights alternative tools to sed
KStars 3.7.2 Released
KStars v3.7.2 is released on 2024.08.03 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.3, Linux 6.6.44, and Linux 6.1.103
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.3 kernel
Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024
It runs on Debian Linux, offering a versatile and familiar operating system environment for developers
I ran an operating system from the RAM - here's how it went
Installing the OS comes last in PC-building. Flash ISO to USB for Linux. Can run Linux on live USB before storage drive install.
Pulling Linux up by its bootstraps
A bootstrappable build is one that builds existing software from scratch — for example, building GCC without relying on an existing copy of GCC
New Android Threat Deletes Everything On Your Phone. This Is How You Stop It
Sail The Fediverse With Tuba Client for Linux
Tuba Fediverse client lets you connect with your Mastodon instance, and more
Why Do I Use Linux? It's the Apps, and Here Are 7 of My Favorites
Many people say they would switch to Linux if it didn’t mean having to give up on a specific app
pqiv – powerful image viewer with minimal UI
pqiv is a powerful GTK-based command-line image viewer with a minimal UI
Amarok 3.1 "Tricks of the Light" released!
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.1 "Tricks of the Light"
This week in KDE: Discover and more
It was a big week for Discover, which received multiple UI improvements, performance enhancements
GNOME: #159 Mounting Disks
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 26 to August 02
5 Linux commands to use for quickly viewing the content of files
From code and notes to configuration files (and everything in between), I have to view the content files regularly
"Opt-in" metrics planned for Fedora Workstation 42
Red Hat, through members of the Fedora Workstation Working Group, has taken another swing at persuading the Fedora Project to allow metrics related to the real-world use of the Workstation edition to be collected
Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
First Look at Serpent OS: Minimal GNOME Desktop and Rust-Based Package Manager
The wait is finally over and Ikey Doherty’s long-anticipated Serpent OS distribution has an ISO image that people can download and test on bare metal hardware or virtual machines to see what the fuss is all about.
Android Auto voice commands are broken for calls for some users
Immich 1.111 Enhances Mobile Photo Editing
Immich 1.111, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out an enhanced UI and new mobile photo editor features like rotate and crop
Lancaster Photos From Journey [original]
took a few photos, enjoyed the nice views
Slimbook Titan report 3 - I am happy with the machine, finally
My early experience with the Titan wasn't a good one
5 Linux terminal apps that are better than your default
The Linux terminal isn't something every user has to deal with
New Flock to Fedora Website Launched!
We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Flock to Fedora website
GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke"
This is, without question, incredibly peculiar. Banning a prominent contributor? All because he posted a link to an article relevant to a topic being discussed?
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Supercharge Your AppImage Management with Gear Lever App
Discover a fantastic Gear Lever user-friendly application for Linux that allows you to streamline, configure, and manage your AppImages.
Debian-Based eLxr Distribution Announced for Edge Deployments
Open source eLxr offers a seamless operating environment for edge-to-cloud deployments
What Linux distro should I pick
Linux, being an open-source operating system, has several distributions called distros that best fit various user needs and expertise level
Fedora COSMIC Spin? Likely, Yes!
Fedora 42, scheduled for release in late April 2025, is likely to debut a new official COSMIC Spin
Debian Developer Shares Plans to Improve APT
Some under-the-hood work that should make a good impact
CheckMag | Toyota Motors and its Linux journey
All Toyota vehicles and Lexus vehicles are going to use Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) for the infotainment system here on out
Linux updates with an undo function? Some distros have that
Snapshots, failover, recovery, and uninstallation on a plate
Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different
These package managers make it easy to turn Linux into a productivity powerhouse
These Are the 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros
When it comes to Linux, functionality often takes center stage
5 Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros: Your Ultimate Guide for 2024
Contrary to what you might think, Linux is accessible to everyone
Firefox Nightly Makes Picture-in-Picture Mode MUCH Easier to Use
I find this feature super handy
Ubuntu Desktop is one of the many hundreds of actively maintained Linux distributions
Top 7 Open Source Remote Desktop Software
Open source remote access software offer a number of benefits compared to using proprietary remote connection solutions like TeamViewer and others
Top 5 Open Source Reference Managers and Zotero Alternatives
Luckily, and like all the other categories of software
Some Sunny Day
So, on the 11th of August 2024, the domain slated.org will cease to exist
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Alpaca: A Linux GUI App to Manage Multiple AI Models Offline
Alpaca is a new and easy-to-use Linux GUI application that simplifies downloading and managing offline AI models locally on your PC.
