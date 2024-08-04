posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2024



Quoting: PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All —

Database data is critical for any project. PostgreSQL, a popular RDBMS solution, is used by developers of all skill levels, from beginners with small projects to experts managing complex business systems. Thus, making regular and reliable backups of its data is not just recommended; it is a must.

Meet PG Back Web, a brand new free and open-source project written in Go programming language, designed to simplify the way PostgreSQL databases are backed up. It is accessible not just to IT experts but also to anyone who manages database data.