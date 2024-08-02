New Flock to Fedora Website Launched!
Quoting: New Flock to Fedora Website Launched! - Fedora Magazine —
We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Flock to Fedora website! Designed for both new and existing contributors, the site offers a streamlined experience with improved accessibility, mobile responsiveness, and a cohesive look that matches the main Fedora Project website. The new website is now available at fedoraproject.org/flock. Information specific to this year’s conference is located at fedoraproject.org/flock/2024.