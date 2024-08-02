GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



This is, without question, incredibly peculiar. Banning a prominent contributor? All because he posted a link to an article relevant to a topic being discussed?

An article, I might add, that nobody has objected to based on the facts.

Is the leadership of GNOME so afraid of the truth of their actions being exposed, that they resort to banning anyone who simply links to articles about GNOME?

Or, perhaps, is the GNOME leadership filled with so much hatred and fear for all things "Lunduke" that they are willing to cut off their own nose to spite their face?

