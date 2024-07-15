Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.10 include a new mseal() system call for memory sealing, Rust language support for the RISC-V architecture, Zstandard compression support for the EROFS file system, shadow stack support for the x32 subarchitecture, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and initial support for setting up PFCP (Packet Forwarding Control Protocol) filters.
Starting with this release, CachyOS will automatically enable a software repository on new installations that will be used to provide the best performance for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 machines. In addition, the ISO now features automatic architecture checks for the Zen 4/Zen 5 repository and CachyOS’s hardware detection tool (chwd) received support for AMD GPUs for better detection of official ROCm-supported GPUs.
Some of the biggest changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment include support for accent colors (yes, finally!), support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, XDG dialog protocol implementation, support for the DRM lease protocol, and re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes.
Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.
The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.
Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.