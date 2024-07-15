Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading!