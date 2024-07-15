today's howtos
Linux: Understand sudo to Rule Your Server
You’ve probably seen the XKCD cartoon wherein one person asks another to make them a sandwich. When the second person refuses, the first responds with, “sudo make me a sandwich.”
2024-07-10 [Older] Some (big) mail senders do use TLS SNI for SMTP even without DANE
2024-07-10 [Older] How to install Lego Digital Designer on a Chromebook
2024-07-10 [Older] How to install the Shotcut video editor on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-07-09 [Older] How to find out until when your Chromebook will receive updates
2024-07-09 [Older] How to install DONTFORGET on a Chromebook in 2024
2024-07-09 [Older] How to install Godot game engine on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-07-08 [Older] How to install Toontown Rewritten on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-07-07 [Older] How to install 3Dash on a Chromebook in 2024
2024-07-07 [Older] How to install CLion on Ubuntu 24.04
2024-07-05 [Older] How to install PyCharm Professional Edition on a Chromebook in 2024
What is LibreChat AI and How to install it on Linux?
An open source project that lets you interact with various AI models from one unified interface. Here's how I set it up on my Linux system.