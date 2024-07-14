Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 14, 2024



Highlights of Linux kernel 6.10 include a new mseal() system call for memory sealing, Rust language support for the RISC-V architecture, Zstandard compression support for the EROFS file system, shadow stack support for the x32 subarchitecture, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and initial support for setting up PFCP (Packet Forwarding Control Protocol) filters.

Linux 6.10 also adds kfuncs support to the PowerPC BPF JIT compiler, ring_buffer memory mappings for mapping tracing ring buffers directly into user space, a new netlink-based protocol for controlling NFS servers in the kernel, Landlock support for applying policies to ioctl() calls, and integrity protection support for the FUSE file system.

Read on