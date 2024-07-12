posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: If you're ready to leave Windows 11 behind, this is the distro for new Linux users | ZDNET —

I wouldn't normally suggest an Arch-based Linux distribution for new users, but every so often I come across one that challenges my perceptions. Recently, I discovered one such Arch-based Linux distro called SDesk, and there couldn't be a more clear use case for it.

Firstly, SDesk is fairly straightforward and doesn't do all that much to separate itself from the ever-growing list of Linux distributions. Sometimes, that's a good thing. I wasn't sure what to expect after installing and logging into this desktop distribution, but when I did, everything was immediately familiar.