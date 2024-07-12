posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: GNOME Extensions Website Redesign: Sneak Preview - OMG! Ubuntu —

As the recent revamp of Flathub proved, engaging store fronts for software and extensions are not the preserve of big-time tech companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Good design is good design, whoever does it.

GNOME Extensions offer a quick and easy way to add new features, behaviours, and visual changes to GNOME Shell. The extensions.gnome.org (EGO) website is the go-to place to find and install1 them.

But a revamp is long overdue.