GNOME Extensions Website Redesign: Sneak Preview
As the recent revamp of Flathub proved, engaging store fronts for software and extensions are not the preserve of big-time tech companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Good design is good design, whoever does it.
GNOME Extensions offer a quick and easy way to add new features, behaviours, and visual changes to GNOME Shell. The extensions.gnome.org (EGO) website is the go-to place to find and install1 them.
But a revamp is long overdue.