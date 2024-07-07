today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ killall Command Examples
The killall command helps you kill all the running instances of a process.
LinuxConfig ☛ Bash Scripting vs Shell Scripting: Differences, Examples, and Comparisons
The New Stack ☛ Install and Configure Memcached for Faster Web Apps
When you deploy your web applications, you want to ensure they perform as well as possible.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Dolphin Emulator 2407 in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
Dolphin, the popular free open-source GameCube and Wii emulator, announced new major 2407 release earlier this month. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu via either Flatpak or Ubuntu PPA. It’s been 8 years since the latest major 5.0 release series.
How to Add User to Group on Ubuntu 24.04
Managing users and groups is one of the significant tasks, but only root users (who have administrative privileges) can add a user to a group. GNU/Linux has two major types of groups: Primary Group: This group is the same as the username.
Setup Pycharm into Deepin DE on ArchLinux 2.8.1 in VENV
Deepin Desktop allows straightforward installation on Arch Linux. Just don't forget to configure network interface during archinstall run. It might be easily installed alongside with Gnome 46 on the same KVM Guest. You may select any virtual disk layout available in meantime. Say allocate "home" lvm for Pycharm projects.
It's FOSS ☛ Running One of My Favorite Windows Game on Linux: Here's How It Went
I vividly remember the day back in 2018, when CD Projekt RED showed off the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. I was super excited about it, the world, the lore, the characters, and the best part, an open-world to play around in.
All this was thanks to the hard work Mike Pondsmith had put in over the years, creating a unique dystopian world.
When it came out for pre-order, I immediately got it for PC, in the hopes of getting early access, playing it before any spoilers started popping up. Since then, I have learned to never pre-order a game again.