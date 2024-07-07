I vividly remember the day back in 2018, when CD Projekt RED showed off the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. I was super excited about it, the world, the lore, the characters, and the best part, an open-world to play around in.

All this was thanks to the hard work Mike Pondsmith had put in over the years, creating a unique dystopian world.

When it came out for pre-order, I immediately got it for PC, in the hopes of getting early access, playing it before any spoilers started popping up. Since then, I have learned to never pre-order a game again.