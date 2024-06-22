How to simplify switching from macOS to Linux
Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.
The WLE7002E25D features a standard MiniPCIe form factor, marking it as one of the first in the industry to adopt this configuration for Wi-Fi 7 technologies. This form factor is ideal for integration into systems already equipped with MiniPCIe slots. Conversely, the WLT7002E25D-E utilizes a M.2 E Key interface, making it suitable for newer, compact system designs that require efficient space utilization.
Highlights of Darktable 4.8 include a new color equalizer module to control hue, lightness, and saturation based on colors, two new modules to support image composition, namely Enlarge Canvas and Overlay, as well as a new a toggle for switching the darkroom mode, which forces the pixel-pipe processing to use the whole image data rather than the displayed area.
Coming more than eight months after Tor Browser 13.0, the Tor Browser 13.5 release introduces an improved user experience of the fingerprinting protections by changing the visual design of the letterboxing implementation to avoid distracting users from the content they’re trying to view.
Regular readers of our release posts will know that for the past two years we've been gradually increasing our capacity to not only maintain, but bring tangible improvements to Tor Browser for Android. In that respect, Tor Browser 13.5 feels like a milestone: in addition to the dozens of bug fixes and minor improvements noted in the changelog below, this release features major changes to Android's connection experience in preparation for the future addition of Connection Assist, including full access to Settings before connecting and a new, permanent home for Tor logs.
This tutorial will help you setup your Gmail email account using Thunderbird on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat." Thunderbird from Mozilla is the default email client program on Ubuntu. With this, you can send and receive emails in a dedicated application with offline access, a lot of personal configurations and abilities to backup them easily. We will use the standard IMAP configuration here that is the easiest one. Lastly, we hope this will help your computing with Ubuntu. Now let's start!
The following are remarks from Sally Wentworth, Internet Society Managing Director and Incoming CEO, at the IEEE / People-Centered Internet event, ‘A Celebration of 50 Years of the Internet’ from 19 May 2024. Watch the recording of the speech.
