today's howtos
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Advanced text features and PDF
The basic text model of PDF is quite nice. On the other hand its basic design was a very late 80s "ASCII is everything everyone really needs, but we'll be super generous and provide up to 255 glyphs using a custom encoding that is not in use everywhere else". As you can probably guess, this causes a fair bit of problems in the modern world.
To properly understand the text that follows you should know that there are four different ways in which text and letters need to be represented to get things working: [...]
Noah Liebman ☛ Cascading Solar System
I don’t know how they were doing it, but I figured I’d take a stab at a responsive solar system in CSS.
Linuxiac ☛ Finding the Most Up-to-Date and Fastest Arch GNU/Linux Mirrors
Meet Reflector, the Arch GNU/Linux tool that optimizes your Pacman experience by selecting the fastest and most up-to-date mirrors. Here's how to use it.
How to install MySQL server in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
MySQL ( full form is My Structured Query Language) on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS GNU/Linux server allows users to create a database for storing data generated by various web applications such as WordPress, phpBB, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, SugarCRM, JIRA, and more.
University of Toronto ☛ The IMAP LIST command as it interacts with client prefixes in Dovecot
Good IMAP clients will support the notion of a prefix the client puts on IMAP paths under some name. When I've written about this in the past (cf) I've been abstract about how it worked at the level of IMAP commands, and in particular at the level of the IMAP LIST command, which lists (some of) your folders and mailboxes. The IMAP LIST command is special here because it has two basic arguments, which in RFC 9051 are vaguely described as 'the reference name' and 'the mailbox name with possible wildcards'. This probably makes sense to IMAP experts who understand the difference, but for the rest of us it gets a bit confusing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on Fedora 40. The LEMP stack, comprising Linux, Nginx (pronounced “Engine-X”), MariaDB, and PHP, is a powerful combination for hosting dynamic websites and web applications.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Magento eCommerce Suite on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 with Elasticsearch
Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform written in PHP. In this tutorial, we will install the Magento open-source community edition. It offers all the functionality you need to set up a professional online store. We will also install Elasticsearch to search through the product catalog, Redis for the session, and file cache, and serve it using the Nginx server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Prestashop on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Prestashop is a fully customizable and feature-rich e-commerce solution for building comprehensive e-commerce websites. In this guide, you’ll learn how to install Prestashop on the Ubuntu 24.04 server with the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP) and Composer.
