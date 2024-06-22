The basic text model of PDF is quite nice. On the other hand its basic design was a very late 80s "ASCII is everything everyone really needs, but we'll be super generous and provide up to 255 glyphs using a custom encoding that is not in use everywhere else". As you can probably guess, this causes a fair bit of problems in the modern world.

To properly understand the text that follows you should know that there are four different ways in which text and letters need to be represented to get things working: [...]