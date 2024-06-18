GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware
CNX Software ☛ RealTek RTL8126 5Gbps Ethernet PCIe and M.2 adapters are now available for $12 and up
The low-power RealTek RTL8126(-CG) PCIe 3.0 x1 to 5GbE controller was unveiled at Computex 2023 last year, and a few M.2 modules and PCIe cards are now available at very competitive prices. The first module that came to my attention was the “5000Mbps Networking Card B+M Key to PCIe Adapter” from STDEV sold for $27 on Amazon (where there’s also a 7% discount) that’s an M.2 PCIe module with a ribbon cable that is connected to a board with an RJ45 jack attached to a PCIe bracket. There’s limited information about it, and it was just added to Amazon on June 8, so there aren’t any user reviews just yet.
CNX Software ☛ Cavli C17QS Cat 1.bis cellular IoT and GNSS module offers more memory, global support, a new FreeRTOS SDK
Cavli Wireless C17QS is a Cat 1.bis cellular IoT and GNSS module that builds up on the Qualcomm QCX216-powered C16QS Cat 1.bis Cellular IoT module introduced last year, with more memory (2MB RAM) and storage (8MB flash), a wider range of LTE bands, multi-band (L1 and L5) GNSS, and a new FreeRTOS SDK for more flexibility. The Cavli C17QS Cat 1bis module is designed around an unnamed Arm Cortex-M3 microcontroller clocked at up to 306MHz clock speed and running FreeRTOS real-time operating system.
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ World's smallest, cheapest network switch developed by US high school robotics team — Murex Robotics makes the hardware fully open-source
Murex Robotics, a high school robotics team, makes their world's-smallest network switch fully open-source. The move comes as part of their mission to democratize technology.
Tom's Hardware ☛ $7 MicroMac project recreates a Macintosh 128k on the Raspberry Pi Pico
If you want to experience the nostalgia of working on a Macintosh 128K, you can build one for less than the cost of lunch,
