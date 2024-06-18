Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT Rumored To Remove All Source Code That Is In Any Way Linked To The U.S., Including Linux And Android

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2024



The announcement of HarmonyOS NEXT may happen in the third quarter, with @olalatech1 mentioning on X that Huawei is expected to attain its true independent status with the release of its homegrown operating system by removing the Linux and Android source code. While this is an aggressive mode, the ultimate goal is that no American code should be running on HarmonyOS NEXT that the U.S. can leverage for a ban in the future, potentially allowing Huawei to branch its operating system outside of China.

One significant benefit of running HarmonyOS NEXT on Huawei smartphones featuring Kirin chipsets is that the platform utilizes memory three times more efficiently compared to Android. Assuming the company plans to introduce on-device AI capabilities to its high-end smartphones, this move can probably be achieved by using less system RAM compared to what Android phone makers have to stick with. However, the growth of any operating system’s popularity stems from its app library.

