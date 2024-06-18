Free Software (GNU) and Openwashing (OSI, 'Linux' Foundation)
-
GNU Projects
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: Event: Privacy, Identity and Payment in the Next Generation Internet (Biel, Switzerland)
We are happy to announce the final program for our side-event of the PointZeroForum in Biel, Switzerland from 10-12am on July 1st. At the event, we will be presenting GNU Taler, identity management and hardware key protection technologies and listen to a speech by Patrick Breyer (MEP) on the Digital Euro. You can also meet Isidor Wallimann from NETZBON to discuss the use of GNU Taler for regional currencies. The GNU Taler team will showcase its approach to payments at offline merchants, the snack machine integration, the point-of-sale integration and age-restrictions as a socially-responsible use-case for programmable money.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update June 17 [Ed: Microsoft OSI does the usual openwashing and advocacy for GPL violations; it hardly even pretends otherwise]
Busy? Catch up on the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition here!
-
Events
-
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconference topic submissions deadlines are coming soon!
We are excited about the submissions that are coming in to GNU/Linux Plumbers 2024. If you want to discuss a topic at one of the Microconferences, you should start putting together a problem statement and submit.
-
-