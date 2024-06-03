Windows TCO Leftovers

A new strain of ransomware dubbed ShrinkLocker is being used by cyberattackers to target enterprise computers. It exploits the Microsoft BitLocker encryption feature to encrypt the entire local drive and remove the recovery options before shutting down the PC. ShrinkLocker was discovered by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, and analysts have observed variants in Mexico, Indonesia and Jordan.

BitLocker has been used to stage ransomware attacks in the past, but this strain has “previously unreported features to maximise the damage of the attack,” Kaspersky said in a press release. ShrinkLocker is unique in that it can check the version of a device’s Windows operating system to ensure it enables the appropriate BitLocker features, but deletes itself if it can’t.