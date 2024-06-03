Windows TCO Leftovers
-
India Times ☛ Pakistan-based Hackers: Pakistan-based hackers step up attacks against govt systems
"Once compromised, these entry points are leveraged to deploy an array of malware payloads, including the AllaKore and Crimson RATs, granting the attackers extensive remote control and unfettered access to infected systems," he said.
-
USDOJ ☛ Office of Public Affairs | 911 S5 Botnet Dismantled and Its Administrator Arrested in Coordinated International Operation | United States Department of Justice
According to an indictment unsealed on May 24, from 2014 through July 2022, Wang and others are alleged to have created and disseminated malware to compromise and amass a network of millions of residential Windows computers worldwide. These devices were associated with more than 19 million unique IP addresses, including 613,841 IP addresses located in the United States. Wang then generated millions of dollars by offering cybercriminals access to these infected IP addresses for a fee.
-
Futurism ☛ Multibillion Dollar Botnet Scam Traced Back to a Single Person
Wan sold access to the network — known as "911 S5" — to other cybercriminals, who used it to commit "a whole host of computer-enabled crimes, including financial frauds, identity theft, and child exploitation," according to a statement by FBI director Christopher Wray.
-
TechRepublic ☛ What Is ShrinkLocker? New Ransomware Targets Microsoft BitLocker Encryption Feature
A new strain of ransomware dubbed ShrinkLocker is being used by cyberattackers to target enterprise computers. It exploits the Microsoft BitLocker encryption feature to encrypt the entire local drive and remove the recovery options before shutting down the PC. ShrinkLocker was discovered by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, and analysts have observed variants in Mexico, Indonesia and Jordan.
BitLocker has been used to stage ransomware attacks in the past, but this strain has “previously unreported features to maximise the damage of the attack,” Kaspersky said in a press release. ShrinkLocker is unique in that it can check the version of a device’s Windows operating system to ensure it enables the appropriate BitLocker features, but deletes itself if it can’t.