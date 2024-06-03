Amarok 3.0.1 released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024



The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.0.1, the first bugfix release for Amarok 3.0 "Castaway"

3.0.1 features a number of small improvements and bug fixes, the oldest fulfilled feature request dating back to 2010 this time. Wikipedia applet, UI strings, and playlist generation and collection filtering are among the components that have received multiple improvements in this release. The efforts to both further polish the Qt5/KF5 version, and keep doing clean-up and preparations that bring a Qt6/KF6 version closer, have been ongoing and will continue.