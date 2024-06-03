I recently read Engineering for Slow Internet (via), which is about what it talks about and also about the practical experience of trying to use the Internet in Antarctica (in 2023), which has (or had) challenging network conditions. One of the recommendations in the article was that as much as possible you allow people to do stand-alone downloads with their own tools for it, rather than forcing them to download assets through your program (which, to put it kindly, may not be well prepared for the Internet conditions of Antarctica). In general, I am all for having programs cope better with limited Internet (I used to be on a PPP dialup modem link long after most people in Canada had upgraded to DSL or cable, and it was a bit unpleasant), but as I was reading the article it occurred to me that supporting people getting assets your program will use through their own downloads can change the security picture of your application a bit, possibly requiring additional changes in how you do things.