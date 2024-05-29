today's howtos
Use Gradle with Apache Groovy
This article explores Gradle, a powerful build and documentation tool for Apache Groovy projects. Learn how Gradle integrates with Maven Central and how it simplifies development for applications.
Lykolux ☛ Handling arbitrary permissions the simpliest way
This topic is increasingly important as the stuff we put online can be accessed from different people. I’m putting raw thoughts there and 2 cents for the post of today.
University of Toronto ☛ Some notes on Grafana Loki's new "structured metadata" (as of 3.0.x)
Eventually Grafana Inc worked out that this was less than ideal and sort of did something about it, by introducing "structured metadata". The simple way to describe Loki's structured metadata is that it is labels (and label values) that are not used to separate out log line storage. In theory this is just what I've wanted for some time, but in practice as of Loki 3.0.0, structured metadata is undercooked and not something we can use. However, you probably want to use it in a new greenfield development to ingest system logs (via promtail's somewhat underdocumented support for it), although I can't recommend that you use Loki at all, at least in simple configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install qBitTorrent on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBitTorrent on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. qBitTorrent is a popular, free, and open-source BitTorrent client that offers a wide range of features without the bloatware and ads found in many other torrent clients.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUDA on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUDA on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. CUDA is NVIDIA’s parallel computing architecture that enables dramatic increases in computing performance by harnessing the power of the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit).
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Etherpad Collaboration Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Etherpad is an open-source collaborative and real-time text editor for your team, accessible from anywhere at any time because Etherpad is a web-based text editor.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Magento eCommerce Platform on Ubuntu 24.04
Magento is an open-source and well-known eCommerce platform written in PHP.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Sign VMware Workstation Pro Kernel Modules on UEFI Secure Boot Enabled GNU/Linux Systems
For VMware Workstation Pro kernel modules to load on UEFI Secure Boot enabled GNU/Linux systems, you must sign them manually. Unsigned VMware Workstation Pro kernel modules won’t load, resulting in VMware Workstation Pro services failing to start.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Compile the VMware Workstation Pro Kernel Modules on Ubuntu/Debian
Once the VMware Workstation Pro desktop virtualization software (Type-II hypervisor) is installed on your Ubuntu/Debian system, you must compile the VMware Workstation Pro kernel modules for your Ubuntu/Debian system for it to work. In this article, I will show you how to compile the VMware Workstation Pro kernel modules on Ubuntu/Debian.
Net2 ☛ How to Recover Deleted or Corrupted Files on GNU/Linux with These 14 Amazing Tools
Have you ever had a file that was accidentally deleted on your GNU/Linux system and wish you could get it back? If so, you are not alone. Many GNU/Linux users face this situation at some point and wonder how to recover their lost data.
H2S Media ☛ How to install FTP server Ubuntu 24.04 LTS using VSFTPD
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a widely used network protocol that operates over the TCP/IP network. It allows users to transfer files between server and client.
TecMint ☛ How to Install VLC Media Player in Fedora 40 [Ed: Old howto updated for new version]
VLC is a free and open source, popular, and cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays files, discs, webcams, devices as well as streams.