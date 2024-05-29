Eventually Grafana Inc worked out that this was less than ideal and sort of did something about it, by introducing "structured metadata". The simple way to describe Loki's structured metadata is that it is labels (and label values) that are not used to separate out log line storage. In theory this is just what I've wanted for some time, but in practice as of Loki 3.0.0, structured metadata is undercooked and not something we can use. However, you probably want to use it in a new greenfield development to ingest system logs (via promtail's somewhat underdocumented support for it), although I can't recommend that you use Loki at all, at least in simple configurations.