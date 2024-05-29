Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

It Takes a Community to Defend the Internet

Although the Internet governance scene is typically quite active, this year presents meaningful opportunities to engage in ways that will have long-lasting effects. Unfortunately, not all these opportunities allow full multistakeholder participation, but effective collaboration can deliver positive results in defending the Internet.

LinuxGizmos.com

Z100-0dB Fanless Mini PC with N100 Intel Processor & 2.5GbE LAN Port

The Z100-0dB fanless mini PC is engineered for quiet performance, thanks to its passive cooling system. Equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor, this device is optimal for web browsing and office applications, making it ideal for any environment where noise reduction is important.

Olimex’s Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU

The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex, designed for use in industrial applications, machine learning, and machine vision. It operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -45 to +85°C, which makes it suitable for environments with extreme conditions.

Armbian 24.5.1: Emphasizing Stability & User Experience For Diverse Hardware Platforms

Armbian 24.5.1 Havier features an improved build framework capable of creating customized Debian or Ubuntu environments. This release eliminates unnecessary elements such as Canonical’s snapd, adopting a minimalistic approach while maintaining a comprehensive package base. It supports the mainline kernel 6.6.y and delivers optimized builds tailored for specific hardware platforms, aiming to enhance both stability and performance.

9to5Linux

KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App

KaOS 2024.05 is here almost three months after KaOS 2024.03 and ships with the latest and greatest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 desktop environment, as well as the recently released KDE Gear 24.05 and KDE Frameworks 6.2 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.7.1 application development framework.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Now Optimized for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC

Dubbed as the world’s first credit-card-size high-performance RISC-V SBC from Milk-V, the Milk-V Mars board is powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor with an integrated 3D GPU. It is the ideal hardware platform for RISC-V developers and enthusiasts.

Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support

Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 29, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KaOS Linux 2024.05 Brings Bcachefs Support, Marknote Note-Taking App
The development team behind the independently developed KaOS Linux distribution based on KDE software announced the release and general availability of KaOS 2024.05.
Aeon Desktop Brings New Features in RC2 Release
Contributors developing the Aeon Desktop are happy to announce a major milestone with the launch of Release Candidate 2 (RC2) images
General Availability of AlmaLinux 8.10 Stable!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.10 codenamed “Cerulean Leopard”
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Server image for Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC
Canonical has been releasing Ubuntu RISC-V images for SBCs and QEMU at least since 2021
Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 6th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux-powered laptop as a thin and lightweight gaming ultrabook focusing on high performance.
Microsoft Windows in Belize (America): From 98% to Just 17% [original]
Microsoft fell from dominance to obscurity
 
Devices and Open Hardware
Some hardware with Linux/FOSS slant
today's leftovers
many links with FOSS focus
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
some security patches, incidents etc.
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Rhino Linux 2024.1 Goes Live Overcoming Challenges
Rhino Linux 2024.1: Revamped with community-driven goals, a fresh organizational structure
ravynOS: A macOS-Inspired FreeBSD-Based Desktop
ravynOS, a macOS-like open-source OS that aims to be compatible with the Apple apps ecosystem
Games: "NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters", "Zelda 64: Recompiled", and More
The latest 10 from gamingonlinux
Mozilla Firefox 126.0.1 Fixes Drag and Drop Quirk on Linux
This month’s Firefox 126 release brought with it a modest set of improvements for Linux users
Jack Wallen's howtos
Ultramarine Linux is Fedora made easy
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
only 3 more assorted links
Programming Leftovers
Programming and CMS links
Open Hardware and Other Hardware
Hardware news for today
Sahil Dhiman and Thomas Koch on Debconf23
Some debconf coverage
Ubuntu Leftovers
Some Ubuntu news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Not much Windows TCO for today
Applications: Bartib, Productivity Tools, and Ansible
Some software news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing, Destination Linux
4 new episodes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Now Optimized for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC
Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today that they now offer an optimized image of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V single-board computer.
KaOS Linux 2024.05 Released, Here’s What’s New
KaOS 2024.05 debuts with a full Qt6 integration, Plasma 6.0.5, KDE Gear 24.05, removal of X11 dependencies
RHEL 8.10 Released as the Last Update in the 8th Series
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 brings much-anticipated software updates
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
Track Time Differently with ‘Day Progress’ for GNOME Shell
Day Progress is a new GNOME Shell extension that does something appreciable simple
FreeBSD 14.1-RC1 Now Available
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete
Olimex’s Open Source iMX8MPlus SOM & EVB for Industrial, ML, and Vision Applications with 2.3 TOPS NPU
The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex
3 Best Free and Open Source Lua Static Site Generators
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site
One-Click-Backup – Qt-based simple backup software
Even though Linux is less at risk of nasties like ransomware attacks than other operating systems
Maui Report 23
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress after our previous 3.1.0 release
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Some security related news
GNU/Linux Laptop and Linux Weekly Roundup
misc. GNU/Linux links
today's howtos
and some older ones from Linux Made Simple
Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support
The Armbian community announced today about the availability of Armbian 24.5, codenamed Havier, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Games: From Steam to Free & open source RPG 'Veloren'
half a dozen articles from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Double for Manchester [original]
The 20-year party is now less than two weeks away
Africa Sent Microsoft Packing [original]
nobody in corporate/mainstream in the West bothers to mention it
Android Leftovers
Chipolo delays trackers for Android’s Find My Device network to July
7 Features Windows 12 Should Steal From Linux
Here are 7 surprisingly advanced, quality-of-life features that Linux offers
Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people might be considering a fresh start with their tech
Microsoft Has Slipped Out of Control in Myanmar, GNU/Linux Rose From 0.1% to 3% [original]
Myanmar or Burma
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source goodness here
VyOS – router and firewall platform
VyOS is a network operating system based on Debian
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.10 Release Candidate
As expected, Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel series.
today's leftovers
on Git and security
hardware: Zmod SDR, ESP32, and ANAVI Handle
Some hackable hardware news picks
Software: Planify, GNOME OS Installer, XRechnung Viewer
3 picks about FOSS on GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Free Software Security Podcast, Lunduke Journal, LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order
a handful of new episodes
/e/OS v2 live launch on Thursday May 16th
Super happy to announce that /e/OS V2 is just around the corner and is coming with the next update! On this occasion we are going LIVE on next Thursday
Damn Small Linux 2024 Release Candidate 4 Now Available
made a torrent available
4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 46.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 46.0 BETA is ready for testing
MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components
The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 23.3 as the third stable update to the latest MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series.
Phosh 0.39.0
Some release details
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024
The 189th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 26th, 2024.
Open Hardware and Programming Leftovers
coding and hacking, devices included
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
back doors and breaches
YARA 4.5.1 Release and Steam
Some software and gaming news
Openwashing, AI-washing, and Red Hat
not so free after all
Android Leftovers
Doogee T20 tablet review: A great display for just $160
today's howtos
some howtos, first batch
Alpine Linux 3.20.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.20.0, the first in the v3.20 stable series
Review: Manjaro Linux 24.0
Manjaro Linux is an Arch-based distribution which works to be a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA