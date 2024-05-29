posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024



Quoting: Rhino Linux 2024.1 Goes Live Overcoming Challenges —

After a much-anticipated wait, more than five months after the latest 2023.4 release, the Rhino team has just announced the new Rhino Linux 2024.1. But before moving on, let’s briefly explain what this distribution is for those who might not be familiar with it.

Rhino is a rolling-release Ubuntu-based distro providing an in-house modified Xfce desktop environment called Unicorn Desktop. Have you encountered the terms “rolling release” and “Ubuntu” used together? It’s a pairing you might not often see, even with the wide variety of options in the Linux ecosystem.