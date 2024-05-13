CentOS Stream 8 END OF LIFE
CentOS Stream 8 will reach its end of life on May 31st, 2024. When that happens, the CentOS Infrastructure will follow the standard practice it has been doing since the early days of CentOS Linux [...]
Do you waddle the waddle?
Highlights of Firefox 126 include adding “Linux” to Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string in an attempt to fix some website compatibility issues, renaming Firefox for Android’s “add-ons” settings to “Extensions” for consistency with Firefox for desktop and addons.mozilla.org, and enabling AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.
Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.
Highlights of Linux kernel 6.9 include Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and a new dm-vdo (virtual data optimizer) target in device mapper for inline deduplication, compression, zero-block elimination, and thin provisioning.
Highlights of PeaZip 9.8 include new Mac and Tux themes (you can see the new Tux theme in the featured image above), a new “Always browse archives in flat view” option switch in Main Menu > Browse and the Navigation context menu item, a new “Comment, and Info functions” option in the status bar context menu, and an improved “Extract to” context menu for direct extraction of archives.
This tutorial will help you to configure your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" computer to use nearest mirror server for the purpose of faster installing and updating applications. This will introduce you to Software & Updates settings as well as the new configuration file ubuntu.sources that comes with this release. Now let's learn and install more applications!
The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.
The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.
CentOS Stream 8 will reach its end of life on May 31st, 2024. When that happens, the CentOS Infrastructure will follow the standard practice it has been doing since the early days of CentOS Linux [...]