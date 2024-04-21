Best Free and Open Source Softwares
8 Best Free and Open Interactive Whiteboard Software
An interactive whiteboard is an instructional tool consisting of a large interactive display in the form factor of a whiteboard. The whiteboard can be a standalone touchscreen computer used independently to perform tasks and operations, or a connectable apparatus used as a touchpad to control computers from a projector.
The instructor can manipulate the elements on the board by using his finger as a mouse, directly on the screen. Items can be dragged, clicked and copied and the instructor can make handwritten notes, which can be transformed into text and saved.
Xournal++ – handwriting notetaking software with PDF annotation support
Xournal++ is a cross-platform note-taking software that is fast, flexible, and functional. It’s a modern rewrite and a more feature-rich version of the original Xournal program.
It has lots of useful functionality including the ability to annotate PDFs.
This is free and open source software.