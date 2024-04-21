Arch Linux – general-purpose Linux distribution

Arch Linux is a lightweight and flexible general-purpose Linux distribution that tries to Keep It Simple.

Arch is famous for the Arch User Repository (AUR), a community-driven repository. It contains package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow users to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it via the in-house pacman, a lightweight, simple and fast package manager that allows for continuously upgrading the entire system with one command

Arch only provides a command-line environment after the installation. The default installation is a minimal base system, configured by the user to only add what is purposely required. The project provides an installation guide, and there’s a comprehensive wiki available to consult, both of which are essential as there’s no automated installation like the vast majority of Linux distros.

