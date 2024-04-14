AV Linux MX Edition 23.2 ISO Update!

This is an ISO update to AV Linux MX Edition (AVL-MXe) that addresses a few annoying and potentially showstopping bugs that appeared in the first release of AVL-MXe 23.1. Obviously the jump to a new Debian platform (Bookworm), a completely new Desktop Environment (Enlightenment) and a whole new way of handling system Audio (PipeWire) was bound to scare a few new bugs out of the woodwork and boy did it ever! Hopefully this ISO will help people get off to a better start with these various new features and fixes.

*If you are a happy camper with the first AVL-MXe 23.1 release then this update is not suggested, it is essentially of most benefit to new non-English Users and to prevent new people being affected by the dreaded Backlight set to ‘0’ on Login bug..

