Ubuntu: HowTos, RISC-V, Spyware, Beta, and Hey Hi (AI) Hype
-
University of Toronto ☛ It's far from clear how grub package updates work on Ubuntu
One of the puzzling things about this entire situation is that the exact same configuration works on Ubuntu 22.04 and there are no obvious differences between 22.04 and 24.04 here. For instance, there are debconf keys for what the root filesystem device is and they are exactly the same between 22.04 and 24.04: [...]
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ventana and Canonical collaborate on enabling enterprise data center, high-performance and Hey Hi (AI) computing on RISC-V
This blog is co-authored by Gordan Markuš, Canonical and Kumar Sankaran, Ventana Micro Systems Unlocking the future of semiconductor innovation RISC-V, an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA), is rapidly shaping the future of high-performance computing, edge computing, and artificial intelligence.
-
H2S Media ☛ Installing Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 Using Terminal
Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) is the latest long-term supported GNU/Linux distro by the Canonical team, however, while doing this article it was still in the beta stage. Nevertheless, for those who are already testing Ubuntu 24.04 and want to install the Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser [...]
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) Beta released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed “Noble Numbat”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use GNU/Linux distribution.
-
Ubuntu ☛ The role of secure data storage in fueling Hey Hi (AI) innovation
There is no Hey Hi (AI) without data Artificial intelligence is the most exciting technology revolution of recent years. Nvidia, Intel, AMD and others continue to produce faster and faster GPU’s enabling larger models, and higher throughput in decision making processes.