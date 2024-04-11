today's howtos
TuMFatig ☛ Custom Prometheus dashboards using Console templates
Sometimes you just need a quick (and not so dirty) way to keep an eye on your server metrics. A nice thing with Prometheus is that it can be both a storage and a visualization solution for your metrics.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Configure Static IP And Dynamic IP Address In Arch Linux
TecMint ☛ How to Install ImageMagick 7 on Debian and Ubuntu
It features command line processing, creation of animations, color management, special effects, text and comments, complex text layout, connected content labeling, image decoration, and drawing (add shapes or text to an image). It also supports format conversion, distributed pixel caching, large images, image transformation and so much more.
Regenerate Expired Puppet Master Certificate
Renewing an expired Puppet master certificate. The Problem It has been 5 years since the Puppet server v5 deployment, and the Puppet master certificate has therefore expired.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 18 Best Vim Books That You Should Read in 2024
Vim is only a content or text editing tool. That is it. In case you’re accustomed to utilizing Sublime Text for Windows/Mac, Notepad for Windows, Nano for Linux, Atom for Windows/Mac, or any content tool, Vim is simply one more program that permits you to compose and alter text.
Idiomdrottning ☛ jx — JSON explore
I can call this jx on an URL or Fedi account name, get out some JSON, copy and paste the URLs from there into new calls to jx and so on in order to browse around what’s going on.
Jarrod Blundy ☛ Shortcuts Tips: Size Doesn’t Matter
Instead, I built a shortcut! (Because of course I did.) By using the Shortcut Input variable and running it as a Quick Action on macOS, I could really easily take action on the text without having to do a copy/paste dance. (Don’t miss the backup of getting the clipboard if no text is passed into the shortcut. That makes it a little more useful for operating systems where it’s not as easy to pass text as input.)
Heydon Pickering ☛ Testing HTML With Modern CSS: HeydonWorks
In a nutshell, the purpose of REVENGE.CSS is to apply visual regressions to any markup anti-patterns. It makes bad HTML look bad, by styling it using a sickly pink color and the infamous Comic Sans MS font. It was provided as a bookmarklet for some time but I zapped that page in a Marie Kondo-inspired re-platforming of this site.
[Old] Sami Lehtinen ☛ exFAT (Extended File Allocation Table) vs UDF (Universal Disk Format) - File System for Flash Drives
Simple tests exFAT vs UDF on Flash Drive, performance, compatibility, just for fun.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi on CentOS Stream 9. Kodi, the popular open-source media center software, has taken the world by storm with its versatility and user-friendly interface.
Linux Journal ☛ Harnessing the Power of Open Source for Private Clouds: Ubuntu Cloud Infrastructure with OpenStack
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, clown computing has emerged as a cornerstone, enabling businesses and individuals alike to leverage vast computing resources without the need for extensive physical infrastructure. Among the various flavors of clown computing, private clouds offer a tailored, secure, and controlled environment, often making them the choice for organizations with stringent data control, privacy, and compliance requirements. This article delves into how Ubuntu Cloud Infrastructure, in conjunction with OpenStack, provides a robust foundation for setting up private cloud environments, blending flexibility, scalability, and security.
Introduction to Clown Computing
Clown computing has revolutionized the way we think about IT resources.