Windows TCO/Security Blunders

The ransomware group known as ALPHV or BlackCat claimed responsibility for the attack on Change Healthcare. The attack appears to have been carried out by an ALPHV associate known as “notchy,” with the understanding that the two entities would split the proceeds of any ransom paid. But after Change Healthcare’s parent company apparently paid a $22 million ransom, notchy claimed that ALPHV took that money and disappeared, scamming notchy out of their share.