Web Browsers and Mozilla/Firefox Web Updates
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl HTTP/3 security audit
The audit revealed no major discoveries or security problems but led to improved fuzzing and a few additional areas are noted as suitable to improve going forward. Maybe in particular in the fuzzing department. (If you’re looking for somewhere to contribute to curl, there’s your answer!)
-
Tracy Durnell ☛ Information parasites
If anyone finds out how to prevent Arc Browser from accessing your website, please let me know 😉 For now I’ve blocked Anthropic AI in my robots.txt file, in addition to ChatGPT. The kind of people who are ok being parasites on the information ecosystem probably don’t respect robots.txt though 🤷♀️
-
[Repeat] Daniel Stenberg ☛ 18K commits
It took me 422 days to do my most recent 1,000 commits in the curl source code repository. Now at 18,001 commits. This is the most recent.
-
Mozilla
-
Shariq Raza Qadri ☛ Prevent WebRTC IP Leaks in Firefox
If you prefer to minimize your online privacy fingerprint, you will definitely like to consider preventing any potential IP leaks while browsing online. In this post, I will show you how you can prevent WebRTC IP leaks inside the Firefox browser.
-
Patrick Cloke: Joining the Matrix Spec Core Team
I was recently invited to join the Matrix “Spec Core Team”, the group who steward the Matrix protocol, from their own documentation:The contents and direction of the Matrix Spec is governed by the Spec Core Team; a set of experts from across the whole Matrix community, representing all aspects of the Matrix ecosystem. The Spec Core Team acts as a subcommittee of the Foundation.
-