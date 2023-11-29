today's howtos
Klara ☛ OpenZFS Use Case: File Serving and/or Data Warehousing
Continuing where we left off with Part 1, this week we are looking at tuning OpenZFS for specific use cases involving file serving and large scale storage area networks. Providing data sharing services as a NAS or SAN is one of the most common use cases for OpenZFS, and while it will work well out of the box, with the right tuning and optimizations, it can provide best in class performance.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Examples of Great URL Design
When I reflect on examples of great URL design[1] I’ve encountered through the years — URLs that, when I saw them, I paused and thought “Wow, that’s really neat!” — these are a few that come to mind.
Sean Conner ☛ Still a hard DNS problem
The zone file is entirely correct as far as syntax goes and was updated with the new record without error. The new record does not appear in queries about it, but does appear in the new zone file even on the secondary servers.
APNIC ☛ DNS at IETF 118
The IETF met in Prague in the first week of November 2023, and, as usual, there was a flurry of activity in the DNS-related Working Groups. Here’s a roundup of those DNS topics I found to be of interest at that meeting.
Sean Conner ☛ A hard DNS problem
So, I've noticed an issue with a record I wanted added to a zone file, say a TXT RR for foo.example.com that reads “I have a red pencil.” I'm also assuming I've done a check from an outside network and didn't see the record, and that looking up the SOA RR (also from an outside network) showed the new serial number. My first step would be to query the authoritative name servers (typically two to four, could be more) and see if the record is there. If the record does show up, then it's a propagation issue, maybe related to caching or TTL issues. If not, then my guess is that the owner of the zonefile messed up adding the record, possibly by adding a spurious “.” to the end of the domain name—the owner effectively added.
Mark Dominus ☛ A Qmail example of dealing with unavoidable race conditions
I learned a lot by reading everything Dan Bernstein wrote about the design of qmail. A good deal of it is about dealing with potential issues just like Armstrong's. The mail server might crash at any moment, perhaps because someone unplugged the server. In DJB world, it is unacceptable for mail to be lost, ever, and also for the mail queue structures to be corrupted if there was a crash. That sounds obvious, right? Apparently it wasn't; sendmail would do those things.
Xe's Blog ☛ The birth & death of search engine optimization
Searching the Internet for information sucks. We live in an age of information surplus. At any point in the internet there are an unimaginable number of things to read, watch, listen to, and play through. The average person's backlog of entertainment stretches for several lifetimes.
It is impossible to consume all of the information on the Internet. It was impossible even when the Internet was much smaller. Much, much smaller.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Create Fedora Bootable USB With Fedora Media Writer
Fedora Media Writer is a free, open source graphical application that helps you create a live USB with the Fedora operating system. A live USB allows you to run Fedora from a USB drive without installing it on your computer. It's useful for testing Fedora or for installing it on your computer later if you decide you like it. In this guide, we will learn how to install and use Fedora Media Writer to create Fedora bootable USB in Linux.