Games: Dredge, Steam, and More
Boiling Steam ☛ Interview with Dredge Developers at the TGS2023
Dredge is a game made by Black Salt Games, a studio out of New Zealand. It mixes Lovecraftian horrors with mechanics related to fishing and exploring oceans. It may sound weird on paper, but the execution is right on point and keeps you hooked. There’s only a few people behind the game: [...]
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck global top seller again thanks to cheaper LCDs and the Steam Deck OLED
Not exactly a surprise but still great to see for Steam Deck fans for the ongoing support from Valve, as the Steam Deck is now firmly the global top seller on Steam once again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ An Amazing Wizard is a bland name for a game but it looks like great chaos
Developer Jakub Dąbrowski may need to work on their game naming, but at least the gameplay looks like it's a lot of fun in An Amazing Wizard.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Aether combines Risk of Rain 2 with Wizard of Legend
What do you get when you combine the elemental combat system from Wizard of Legend, with the gameplay progression from Risk of Rain 2? The result is Aether.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GUNHEAD from Alientrap gets Steam Deck improvements
GUNHEAD is the latest release from Alientrap who also made CRYPTARK, Capsized and Wytchwood. It's also just been updated to improve it on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Post-apocalyptic real-time strategy game Retro Commander is out now
Up for some more classic RTS action? Retro Commander from Noble Master is now officially released after 6+ years in development. Some of you might know Noble Master from their previous games like Age of Conquest IV and Demise of Nations.