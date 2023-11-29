Varia is a Brand New Download Manager for Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023



As the user interface is built with GTK 4 and libadwaita, Varia looks perfectly in-keeping with other modern GTK apps Ubuntu offers...

Of course, it’s 2023 and we all (apparently) live in a world of blazing fast internet connections, where giant files download via web browsers in seconds, and anything else we need can be streamed or accessed on-demand.

Are dedicated desktop download managers still useful?

If you need to download a large file over an unreliable internet connection (or if your computer dies mid-way through said transfer) download managers let you resume interrupted downloads. This saves time and bandwidth, and help keep your cortisol levels nice and low.

