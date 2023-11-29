Tails 5.20 Brings Latest Tor Browser, Ditches AdGuard Filter List

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023



Tails is a privacy and strongly security-focused Linux distribution designed to be run on a live USB drive, allowing users to boot the operating system on any computer while leaving no trace of their activity on the host computer.

Recently, the Tails Project announced the general availability of Tails 5.20, so let’s see what is new.

In the latest update, Tails, the privacy-focused Linux distribution, has launched its 5.20 version, introducing important updates and fixes to enhance user privacy and experience.

Among the key changes, this release bumps the Tor Browser to version 13.0.4, ensuring users have the latest secure and anonymous web browsing.

Read on