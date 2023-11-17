Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Confirmed as an LTS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 17, 2023



Today, that kernel version was officially designated a long-term support (LTS) release.

Not that anyone is surprised.

Traditionally, the last stable Linux kernel release of the year is made an LTS.

There was a glimmer of hope that Linux 6.7 might make it out before the New Years clocks strikes midnight next month. Sadly, though not that sadly since it’s for a good reason, the upcoming kernel is shaping up to be a biggun’, and will mostly likely land in early January 2024.

