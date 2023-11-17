Gear, Frameworks, Kernel updates in Tumbleweed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 17, 2023



A large amount of software updates made it into openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week.

Most snapshots came with several new versions for those who used their command line to zypper dup.

While snapshot 20231114 was as enormous as snapshots starting off the week, there were a significant amount of software updates. The open-source client for Enterprise Identity Management sssd updates to version 2.9.3. This update empowers the proxy provider to handle certificate mapping and matching rules. Users managed by the proxy provider can now be configured for local Smartcard authentication, which improves authentication options.

