Wireshark 4.2 Packet Analyzer Adds Support For HTTP/3

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 17, 2023



Wireshark is a leading free and open-source packet analyzer for network troubleshooting, analysis, and software and communications protocol development.

Network professionals and IT specialists widely use it to analyze and troubleshoot network issues, as it can capture and display the data traveling back and forth on a network in a detailed and understandable format. Curious about which are the most commonly used network ports? Check out our article on the subject.

Wireshark 4.2 has just been released, so it’s time to explore and discover its new features and improvements.

