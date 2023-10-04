Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Security, and Tor Browser

Tux Machines

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Security, and Tor Browser

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 04, 2023

FSF celebrates forty years of GNU with a hackday for families, hackers, and hackers-to-be
Today, the GNU Project turned forty years old. To celebrate this, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is hosting a hack day for families, students, and anyone interested in hacking
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO flavor is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and featuring Secure Boot support.
elementary OS 7.1 Released with New Privacy Features, Improved AppCenter
Danielle Foré informs 9to5Linux today about the release and general availability of elementary OS 7.1 as the first major update to the Ubuntu-based distribution since elementary OS 7.0 “Horus”.
 
A roadmap for VirtIO Video on ChromeOS: part 2
This second installment explores the Rust libraries Collabora developed to decode video
Most of mageia.org temporarily down
The issue is under investigation and we hope to have all of our servers back online soon
Upgrade your car to wireless Android Auto for less with this discounted adapter
Live now! Murena 2 with /e/OS… and a very unique feature
Switch your privacy on with the Murena 2
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.4 released
Here is the 5.5.3 announcement, released on September 26...
KDE Neon - A Best KDE Distribution Based on Ubuntu
KDE Neon represents the latest and, arguably, the most advanced technology developed by the KDE Community
scikit-survival 0.22.0 released
Sebastian Pölsterl's work
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and More
Godot Showcase and Other Recent Posts on Games Being Developed With Godot
Best Retro Gaming Emulators for Linux
Who doesn't love playing their favorite games from when they were younger?
GNU/Linux is Scary to Companies That Sell Windows
The most abuse we've been getting online (by far) comes from Microsoft and its associates
Life Simplicity - a mobile phone can't get you true realisation
ChatGPT or various chatbots, these “don’t understand anything and don’t know anything.”
Proprietary Stuff and Security Debacles
Obarun alone employing a new paradigm of software building?
What is new in Obarun is the way packages are being built
Conferences: Debconf 23 and 2023 FreeBSD Vendor Summit
Android Leftovers
5 launchers for UI customisations to make the most of your Android smartphone
17 Top Free and Open Source Python Natural Language Processing Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
KDE Promo Sprint
Slightly over a week ago, I joined my first KDE Promo sprint! My only previous experience was the KDE Plasma sprint
KStars v3.6.7 is Released
KStars v3.6.7 is released on 2023.10.03 for MacOS & Linux
10 Best LibreOffice Extensions for Everyone
Extend your LibreOffice experience with these best curated Extensions for a productive use.
Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L SMARC 2.1 system-on-modules target HMI and Edge AI applications
Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L used in the design and the microprocessors are supported by a Verified Linux Package (VLP) featuring the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Linux distribution
Introducing SpiralLinux 12.231001: Debian 12 Gets a Facelift
SpiralLinux 12.231001: Where Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’s stability meets the cutting-edge Linux kernel 6.4 for an unparalleled user experience
Ransomware Alert: Are You Using A Trusted Version Of Thunderbird
Recently, the Thunderbird team became aware of some ransomware masquerading as Thunderbird
Python 3.12 Released
September 2023 Steam Survey: macOS and Linux dip but Linux remains above macOS
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2023 is out now and shows that both macOS and Linux have dipped down
Mission Center: A Sleek System Monitoring App for Linux
What if, one day, you find that your system is sluggish, and the default system monitor app of your distro is not helpful?
Linux gives up on 6-year LTS kernels, says they’re too much work
Linux's six-year long-term support was meant to help embedded devices
Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it
Ubuntu has been depending on baby steps to keep it moving forward. And although Mantic Minitaur might look as if it follows that pattern, there's more to it than meets the eye.
Engineering Requires Access to Code and Designs
Imagine what GNU/Linux would look like if it had to contact Microsoft and ask if it's "safe" to boot
Openwashing by Microsoft is a Threat to Your Freedom
This site always prioritises Software Freedom; GNU/Linux, at its roots, was all about Software Freedom
Silverfort Open Sources Lateral Movement Detection Tool
Silverfort has released the source code for its lateral movement detection tool LATMA, to help identify and analyze intrusions
Intercepting and modifying Linux system calls with ptrace
How software fails is interesting. But real-world errors can be infrequent to manifest
Android Leftovers
9 new Android games released September 2023 - From Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to Monster Hunter Now
elementary OS 7.1 is Now Available for Download
The team behind elementary OS has released the latest version of its operating system with a focus on personalization, inclusivity, accessibility, and privacy
Matthew J. Garrett is Finished
When you play with fire you get fired and karma sure is fast
Most of the World Has Moved or Is Moving to GNU/Linux, But the Media Isn't Talking About That
Where was the BBC, sponsored by Bill Gates, when GNU turned 40 last year?
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 1st, 2023
The 156th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 1st, 2023.
Bright Future for GNU/Linux, Not for Those Who Made a Career Attacking It
GNU/Linux haters and bashers are having an "emotional breakdown" and systemic breakdown
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
Rhino Linux 2023.3 Brings Quality of Life Improvements
Experience streamlined navigation in Rhino Linux 2023.3! Unicorn Desktop now boasts unified global menu support for an enhanced UX
Russian tech firm Astra Linux plans October IPO on Moscow Exchange
Russian technology company Astra Linux on Monday said it was planning to list its shares on Moscow Exchange this month in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially breathing some life into Russia's moribund equity capital markets.
Rebooting After 248 Days
No, not Android. KDE.
The Month After...
10 months ago I left my job and this month we're finalising the server move, upgrading the site to a static form that can be carried forward many years if not decades
GNU Liberates
GNU is here to stay. Like it or not
Google Play Store 37.7.22 Apk now rolling out to Android devices
9 Sparkling Free and Open Source CLI Linux Time Trackers
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality open source CLI time trackers
Review: Zenwalk GNU Linux Current-230909
Around a year and a half ago I reviewed Zenwalk GNU Linux 15.0. It was a mixed experience which improved on my experience with vanilla Slackware 15.0 in some ways while also introducing some fresh problems
Now more than ever, ChromeOS is Linux with Google’s desktop environment
Although not everyone knows it, ChromeOS is effectively a Linux distribution. That fact is effectively hidden and I can understand why: Linux can be a scary word to mainstream consumers
Mesa 23.2 Brings OpenGL 3.1 - OpenGL ES 3.0 Support on Asahi, New RADV Features
Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0 support on Asahi, new RADV features, and many bug fixes to improve Linux gaming.
Is Linux Truly The Best Privacy Alternative For The Average User?
Privacy concerns have soared in the public eye. It’s always been a topic of interest, but more so in recent years, after multiple global scandals. The line between conspiracy theories and soft-core surveillance has blurred more than ever, making privacy a much more global and mainstream topic.
Auto-CPUFreq 2.0 Released with Graphical User Interfce, Nix Flake Support
This is a popular free open-source tool
Cinnamon Desktop: Features, Installation - Deep Walkthrough
Linux Mint is one of the most famous distributions out there, and it’s generally thought of as a beginner-friendly Linux distribution
Introduction OpenBSD and OctOpenBSD
