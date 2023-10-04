Red Hat and Fedora News/Updates
Beyond Loom: Weaving new concurrency patterns
In this article we're going to discuss some new patterns for concurrent systems that are enabled by the new virtual threads feature from Java 21 and some related new features that "follow on" from virtual threads—specifically Structured Concurrency (JEP 453) and Scoped Values (JEP 446).
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: September 2023
In September, we published nine posts. The site had 3,622 visits from 2,452 unique viewers. 1,380 visits came from search engines, while 26 came from Twitter, 26 came from Instagram, and 25 came from Fedora Discussion.
Red Hat’s OpenShift certification pathways continue to evolve with the addition of the Red Hat Certified OpenShift Architect Certification (RHCOA)
Red Hat's Training and Certification program has been expanding its learning pathways to meet the growing demand for cloud-native skills. We recognize that Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, containers and the way organizations use these tools have evolved and our offerings need to reflect these changes. Earlier this year, we announced that two core OpenShift certifications were being rebranded as Red Hat Certified OpenShift Administrator and Red Hat Certified OpenShift Application Developer to reinforce the fact that these roles no longer require the Linux knowledge and skills they once did.
How to configure OpenShift application monitoring and alerts
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform includes a preconfigured monitoring stack which installs by default with Red Hat OpenShift. This stack provides monitoring for core OpenShift Container Platform components and Kubernetes services. A set of alerts are also included by default, which notifies cluster admins for most of the issues within an OpenShift Container Platform cluster in the web console.
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly update – Week 39 2023
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on matrix.
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 39 in Packit
When using packit CLI you can now specify bugs resolved by an update by
-bor
--resolve-bugoption for
propose-downstreamand
pull-from-upstreamcommands.
Christian Hergert: What have frame-pointers given us anyway
I obsess over battery life. So having a working Sysprof in Fedora 39 with actually useful frame-pointers has been lovely. I heard it asked at an All Systems Go talk if having frame-pointers enabled has gained any large performance improvements and that probably deserves addressing.
The answer to that is quite simply yes. Sometimes it’s directly a side-effect of me and others sending performance patches (such as Shell search performance or systemd-oomd patches). Sometimes it just prevents the issues from showing up on peoples systems to begin with. Basically all the new code I write now is done in tandem with Sysprof to visualize how things ran. Misguided choices often stick out earlier.