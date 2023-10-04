Red Hat and Fedora News/Updates

I obsess over battery life. So having a working Sysprof in Fedora 39 with actually useful frame-pointers has been lovely. I heard it asked at an All Systems Go talk if having frame-pointers enabled has gained any large performance improvements and that probably deserves addressing.

The answer to that is quite simply yes. Sometimes it’s directly a side-effect of me and others sending performance patches (such as Shell search performance or systemd-oomd patches). Sometimes it just prevents the issues from showing up on peoples systems to begin with. Basically all the new code I write now is done in tandem with Sysprof to visualize how things ran. Misguided choices often stick out earlier.