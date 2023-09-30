Today in Techrights
- Stop Begging Companies That Don't Value Your Freedom to Stop Pushing You Around
- That's not freedom
- The forbidden topics
- There are forbidden topics in the hacker community
- Curation and Preservation Work
- The winter is coming soon and this means our anniversary is near
-
-
-
- Richard Stallman Says He Will Probably Live Many More Years
- "Richard Stallman has cancer. Fortunately it is slow-growing and manageable follicular lymphona, so he will probably live many more years nonetheless. But he now has to be even more careful not to catch Covid-19."
- Web Hostnames Down to Lowest Number in More Than 7 Years!
- the number of hostnames is falling rapidly (they hide this by choosing logarithmic scale)
- Quitting 'Clown Computing' and GAFAM is Only the Start
- The Web and the Net at large became far too centralised
- They Say Free Software is Like Communism When They, the Proprietary Software Giants, Constantly Pursue Government Bailouts (Subsidies From Taxpayers)
- At the moment Ukraine is at most risk due to its dependence on Microsoft (inside its infrastructure)
- Social Control Media Has No Future, It Was Always Doomed to Fail (Also Promoted Based on Lies)
- Recent events, including developments at Twitter, meant that they lost a lot of their audience and then, in turn, sponsors/advertisers
- Proprietary Software: Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Proprietary software has an entirely different mindset, revolving around business models rather than science
- They're Been Trying to 'Kill' Richard Stallman for Years (by Mentally Tormenting Him)
- Malicious tongue wanted to do him what had been done to Julian Assange
- We Temporarily Have Two Gemini Capsules
- They're both authentic and secure, but they're not the same
- Consumerism is Lying and Revisionism
- We need to reject these liars and charlatans
- Links 30/09/2023: Open VFS Framework, CrossOver 23.5, Dianne Feinstein Dies
- Links for the day
- Security Leftovers
- GNU/Linux, Microsoft, and more
- Microsoft Down on the World Wide Web, Shows Survey
- down by a lot in this category
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 29, 2023
- IRC logs for Friday, September 29, 2023
- A Society That Fails Journalists Does Not Deserve Journalism
- It's probably too later to save Julian Assange as a working publisher (he might never recover from the mental torture), but as a person and a father we can wish and work towards his release
- Almost Nothing To Go With Your Morning's Cup Of Coffee
- Newspaper? What newspaper?
- A Lot of Technological 'Progress' Has Been Nothing But Buzzwords
- Free software does not try to excite people people over nothing
- Techrights Was Right About the Chaff Bots (They Failed to Live up to Their Promise)
- Those who have been paying attention to news of substance rather than fashionable "tech trends" probably know that GNU/Linux grew a lot this year
- Selling Out to Microsoft Makes You Dead Beef
- If all goes as well as we've envisioned, Microsoft will get smaller and smaller
- Mobile Phones Aren't Your Friend or a Gateway to Truly Social Life
- Newer should not always seem more seductive, as novelty is by default questionable and debatable
- Links 29/09/2023: Disinformation and Monopolies
- Links for the day
- iFixit Requests DMCA Exemption…To Figure Out How To Repair McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Jim Zemlin Thinks the World's Largest Software Company Has 200 Staff, Many of Whom Not Technical at All
- biggest ego in the world
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — In the Alex Graveley Case, His Lawyer, Rick Cofer, Appears to Have Bribed the DA to Keep Graveley (and Others) Out of Prison
- Is this how one gets out of prison? Hire the person who bribes the DA?
- Richard Stallman's Public Talk in GNU's 40th Anniversary Ceremony
- Out now
- Links 29/09/2023: Linux Foundation Boasting, QLite FDW 2.4.0 Released
- Links for the day
- Red Hat Does Not Understand Community and It's Publicly Promoting Microsoft's Gartner
- RedHat.com is basically lioning a firm that has long been attacking GNU/Linux in the private and public sectors at the behest of Microsoft