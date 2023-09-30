According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

GNU/Linux is for Communities (Before Businesses)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2023



THE seemingly benign and uncontroversial term "community" has been getting a bad name and people who volunteer their time to promote Free software (e.g. most developers of Debian) get censored if they 'dare' criticise corporations, especially those that merely become "sponsors" (the sponsorship does, in some sense, become 'hush money').

GNU/Linux and Free software in general are for everyone to use. Businesses are welcome to take it and use it. There's no fence. But what we ought not tolerate is the effort by corporations - something coordinated across corporations - to wrest control over projects and their makeup. There are various manifestations of it and it is causing a real problem for users who don't fancy being dictated/preached to.

The system needs to be modular and controlled by many parties, not one corporation or person. Businesses see an "optimum" in market monopoly, so they might never quite understand this. Participation in a true community is something that's difficult for IBM to grok and it infuriates Microsoft, which likes to bully and infiltrate, not debate. █