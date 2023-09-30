GNU/Linux is for Communities (Before Businesses)
THE seemingly benign and uncontroversial term "community" has been getting a bad name and people who volunteer their time to promote Free software (e.g. most developers of Debian) get censored if they 'dare' criticise corporations, especially those that merely become "sponsors" (the sponsorship does, in some sense, become 'hush money').
GNU/Linux and Free software in general are for everyone to use. Businesses are welcome to take it and use it. There's no fence. But what we ought not tolerate is the effort by corporations - something coordinated across corporations - to wrest control over projects and their makeup. There are various manifestations of it and it is causing a real problem for users who don't fancy being dictated/preached to.
The system needs to be modular and controlled by many parties, not one corporation or person. Businesses see an "optimum" in market monopoly, so they might never quite understand this. Participation in a true community is something that's difficult for IBM to grok and it infuriates Microsoft, which likes to bully and infiltrate, not debate. █