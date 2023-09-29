Security Leftovers
-
Google Rushes to Patch New Zero-Day Exploited by Spyware Vendor
Google has rushed to patch a new Chrome zero-day vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-5217 and exploited by a spyware vendor.
-
14: Competent Spammers
Here’s a few words on the Sender Policy Framework, aka SPF, aka omg why please no no no. SPF is often touted as an anti-spam measure. It isn’t. It’s one component of a spam assessment policy.
-
Cisco Warns of IOS Software Zero-Day Exploitation Attempts
Cisco has released patches for vulnerability in the GET VPN feature of IOS and IOS XE software that has been exploited in attacks.
-
-
US, Japan authorities warn of China-linked hacking group BlackTech
Firms are urged to review Internet routers to minimise the risk of potential attack from the group.