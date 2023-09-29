The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Our Prediction Was Correct: OpenSource.com Not Coming Back, OpenSource.net Promotes Microsoft Agenda (Openwashing and GPL Violations)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



ABOUT a week ago we said that OpenSource.com was not really coming back and OpenSource.net helps Red Hat/IBM distract from what it did back in April amid layoffs.

SJVN wrote: "There have been many great open-source and Linux sites over the years. Linux Weekly News (LWN) for deep Linux kernel news; Phoronix for down, dirty, and detailed Linux benchmarking; and I've been known to write a thing or two about Linux worth reading over the years. But, for general, how-to and technical features about Linux and open-source software, one website stood out from the others for its breadth of informed coverage: Red Hat's OpenSource.com. But, then, Red Hat had its first layoff, OpenSource.com closed its doors, and all its content disappeared with it."

10 days have passed and since OpenSource.com came 'back' (not!) only two stories were published and one of them is Stefano Maffulli shilling Microsoft, which pays his salary to promote proprietary software, plagiarism, and GPL violations.

This is a farce. This is the OSI's ongoing corruption (Microsoft in the Board, Microsoft as the chief sponsor) infecting OpenSource.com, OpenSource.net, OSI, and thus the brand. "Open Source" just means openwashing and an attack on the meaningful, original thing: Free software. █