Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.5, Linux 6.1.55, Linux 5.15.133, Linux 5.10.197, Linux 5.4.257, Linux 4.19.295, and Linux 4.14.326

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.