Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now

Lately, news from the openSUSE camp has been pouring in, leaving no room for boredom among fans of the cute green chameleon.

To recall in chronological order. In mid-July, SUSE announced it would invest $10 million over the next few years to build a RHEL-compatible derivative.

A month later, CIQ (sponsor of the Rocky Linux project), Oracle, and SUSE founded OpenELA to keep the enterprise Linux ecosystem accessible to all.

