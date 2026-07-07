news
Programming Leftovers
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Gradle ☛ The (Petty) Reason We Didn't End Up Using jj
Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Not because of anything fundamental about jj’s model, but because of a small detail of how Gradle projects are shaped on disk. This is worth writing down, because we suspect a lot of teams in the JVM ecosystem will hit the same wall.
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Perl / Raku
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Rakulang ☛ 2026.27 TRF Lives! – Rakudo Weekly News
Some do this by their work on the development of the Raku Programming Language or the development of the Raku Ecosystem, or by using the Raku Programming Language for their projects. Another way to support the Raku Programming Language is to support the Raku Foundation financially: keeping the Raku infrastructure up and running also requires financial resources! Click here to donate.
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Python
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Henry Schreiner ☛ scikit-build-core 1.0
Scikit-build-core 1.0, the culmination of a four year project to build the best compiled code backend for Python, is out. It’s a huge release, with over 90 bugs fixed, over 40 new features, accounting for over a hundred closed issues. This is the completion of my original vision, and I’m really happy with it. I’d like to show off some of the new features, and also discuss some of the last four months of development that made this possible. This is all in time for SIMPLE-Py, the workshop I’m hosting next week over Python packaging alongside SciPy 2026.
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Tom Hodson ☛ Quick and dirty Linescan photography
When you look out of a train window, it just scrolls past right? When you think about it a bit more, no, because of parallax… but what if we just clamped our hands over our ears and pretended parallax didn’t exist?
This script extracts vertical slices from the middle of each frame of a video and stitches them into one long image.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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TecMint ☛ Nushell: A Better Shell for Files, Processes, and JSON
That’s what I like about Nushell. Instead of passing text between commands, it works with structured data, where files, processes, and other command outputs are treated like tables, so you can filter and search them directly.
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