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Improving Accessibility
For mostly textual sites (like ours), there should be no reason for blind people to be disadvantaged. There are many ways for blind people to "consume" information provided the information is well organised, semantically and structurally. It is possible to read by touch, not just vision and sound (some people are both deaf and blind, but they can still read and enjoy literature, prose, news).
There's work underway to improve the system which runs the sites. One lingering issue, for instance, is that in Tux Machines "Other Sites" precede the navigation menu and main body. To people who are not blind it won't make a difference, but to those who leverage screenreaders (typically but not only blind people) it can be a nuisance. I take full responsibility for it, due to the hurried nature in which the system was deployed and used on "live".
There is still technical debt for us to tackle. We'll try to work to reduce it little by little this year and next year. We take this matter very seriously. █
Image source: Deaf And Blind Children In The Area