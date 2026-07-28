Debian: Freexian, DebConf26, and Slopware Based on Debian

For many, the idea of AI invading Linux is blasphemy. There are, however, those who believe it is an inevitability and have fully embraced the concept. Even Linux creator Linus Torvalds has told anti-AI developers to "fork off."

Now, one developer has taken Debian and twisted it into a local AI workstation that would make a great tool for your AI needs. Use it for general AI chats, to help you develop apps, or just about anything where AI could assist.