KDE: KIO Too Slow for Many Files, New Developer Hacking on KDE's Network Manager

If anybody had told me I'd end up working on the very GNU/Linux desktop environment I've been daily-driving for the past three years, I probably wouldn't have believed them.

This summer, I got to learn and work on the main Network Manager component used by default in KDE, the desktop environment relied on by millions of users worldwide (source). Looking back, this has been the most challenging, and by far the most rewarding, journey of my open-source career so far.

How It All Started

I started looking for open-source projects to contribute to way before GSoC even announced its list of participating organizations. Back in October, I began contributing to major projects like OpenTelemetry, Lima-VM, and WasmEdge, repos I'm still active in today.