news
KDE: KIO Too Slow for Many Files, New Developer Hacking on KDE's Network Manager
-
KDE ☛ Making KIO copy many files fast
There is a bug in KDE's bug tracker that is almost as old as some of our contributors: bug 342056, "Ridiculously slow file copy (multiple small files)", reported by Alexander Nestorov back in 2014. The report is blunt: copying a 15 GB folder of roughly 3 million small files took 5 to 10 hours in KDE, versus about 20 minutes with
rsync.
-
My GSoC Journey: Hacking on KDE's Network Manager
If anybody had told me I'd end up working on the very GNU/Linux desktop environment I've been daily-driving for the past three years, I probably wouldn't have believed them.
This summer, I got to learn and work on the main Network Manager component used by default in KDE, the desktop environment relied on by millions of users worldwide (source). Looking back, this has been the most challenging, and by far the most rewarding, journey of my open-source career so far.
How It All Started
I started looking for open-source projects to contribute to way before GSoC even announced its list of participating organizations. Back in October, I began contributing to major projects like OpenTelemetry, Lima-VM, and WasmEdge, repos I'm still active in today.