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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2026



Quoting: OpenUK Wants Britain to Stop Giving Away Open Source Creations —

Characterizing the proposed British flavor of LF as a National Foundation, the body, once formed, would hold repositories, standards, and datasets built with UK public money rather than watch that work migrate to servers and governance boards based elsewhere.

It would also handle training, community engagement, and event organizing. Those are areas that would otherwise need separate infrastructure, like an open source program office (OSPO) and a sovereign fund.